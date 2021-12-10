Star narrowly beaten by Busby

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

SAFL Championship

Lochgilphead Red Star 1 – Busby AFC 2

Red Star suffered their first league defeat of the season on Saturday as they lost out at home to a well-organised Busby outfit.

Busby took the lead from the spot after home keeper Leon Murphy was adjudged to have fouled a visiting attacker. The Busby number three made no mistake from the spot to make it 0-1.

Star battled back and were level soon after when good play involving Lee MacLean and Stuart MacLean saw the ball fall to Craig Aitken, who finished well from 14 yards.

Star were infuriated on the half-time mark when an excellent counterattack saw the ball fall to Robert Docherty who curled an excellent effort beyond the Busby keeper.

The whistle, however, blew for offside – with Red Star claiming that Docherty was behind both the defender and the ball when it was played.

The second half was again a scrappy affair and it was Busby who this time received the benefit of a tight offside call which saw their striker finish well to put his side back in front.

Star huffed and puffed for an equaliser late on with Neily Russell seeing his effort clip the top of the bar but Busby saw out the time relatively comfortably to record a 1-2 win.

Tomorrow Star look to end a largely positive 2021 on a high as they welcome Cardross to the Lochgilphead joint campus 3G, with a 2pm kick-off.

PICS:

Craig Aitken keeps a close eye on the ball as he defends a first-half Busby attack. 51_a50RedStar_Busby02

Airborne Andy Weir challenges for a high ball. 51_a50RedStar_Busby05

Referee Peter Laing lays down the law as things get a little heated. 51_a50RedStar_Busby03

Robert Docherty curls a shot past the Busby keeper in an effort ruled out for offside. 51_a50RedStar_Busby07