Police report – December 10, 2021

Drugs found in vehicle

A 25-year-old man driving on the A83 in Tarbert at 5pm on Tuesday November 30 was found in possession of a quantity of herbal cannabis when police had cause to stop the vehicle for a drugs search. The driver was issued with a recorded police warning.

Charged

At 6.30pm on Wednesday December 1 on the A83 in Tarbert police allegedly observed a vehicle exceeding the speed limit. The vehicle was stopped and the driver, a 30-year-old man, was charged with the offence. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Theft of motor vehicle

A vehicle was reported stolen from a driveway at an address at Bridgend, Islay, on Tuesday November 16. Enquiries continue and police are appealing for anyone with information to contact 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

No insurance and drug possession

On Friday December 3 on Oban Road, Lochgilphead, police had cause to stop a vehicle. The driver, a 22-year-old man, was allegedly found to be driving without insurance and to be in possession of a quantity of herbal cannabis. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.