Keep your Christmas list local, shoppers urged

Christmas shoppers in Mid Argyll are being urged to keep their spending local through a new gift card scheme.

The Scotland Loves Local initiative aims to boost business in Argyll and Bute through a voucher scheme that can be used only in the region.

Use of the gift cards, however, has been slow to take off in Mid Argyll, with retailers suggesting its benefits have not been clearly communicated.

When the Argyll and Bute local gift card was launched in the summer of 2021 council leaders claimed it would provide a much-needed cash injection for local business.

That boost, according to shop owners, has yet to materialise.

The gift card is run by Scotland’s Towns Partnership, which aims to help local businesses recover from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Owner of the Square Peg shops in Lochgilphead Jilly Wilson is supportive of the Scotland Loves Local campaign which launched in July, but she is concerned that word has not yet spread in Argyll about its benefits.

She said: ‘I think the Scotland Loves Local gift card is a great idea: one card that can be used in any signed-up business within your local area. It takes almost zero admin or additional accounting time for participating businesses, and it gives the recipient a really broad range of treats to choose from.

‘I think it will take a while for Mid Argyll to see this scheme taking off.

‘We haven’t the critical mass and and the scheme is not well publicised locally.

‘It is being well promoted in the central belt and big shops are now signing up, so I’m optimistic, but we haven’t had a single person come in the shop with one.’

A spokesperson for Argyll and Bute Council this week said: ‘We are committed to supporting local businesses recover from the impact of the pandemic. The Scotland Loves Local gift card is a national scheme aimed at keeping spending local and helping the local economy.

‘We have over 100 local and national businesses signed up to the Argyll and Bute gift card.

‘It’s free for businesses with the ability to take Mastercard to sign up. We hope as many people as possible show their support and shop local this Christmas.’

But one Lochgilphead resident and shop local campaigner believes there is confusion among shoppers.

Karen Pickering said: ‘I have had many conversations about the Shop Local vouchers. Many people have asked me how and where they can buy them.

‘It’s wonderful that the voucher scheme is happening, but it seems that many have missed the information of how to go about getting them.

‘People thought they could just get physical vouchers in shops.’

Karen is also questioning the gift card purchasing process and worries that it might be counter-productive.

She added: ‘I have since found out that you need to go onto a website to buy the vouchers you want, which kind of defeats the purpose.

‘If you have to go online to buy the vouchers, many might just buy other things while online instead, and it doesn’t get people going into local shops to buy the vouchers and maybe pick up other things at the same time.’

Jilly added: ‘I get the concept that it’s weird to go online to shop local, but for any business to be able to accept the card in the form of a pre-paid credit card, I don’t see how else it could be managed.’

The technology is also a concern to some business owners.

Amanda Brown of D&Ds Wool and Crafts said: ‘I actually had a look online but I’m not that tech savvy and I also wanted to find out how it would work if I were registered and a customer came in to use it. However, the information was very vague.

‘I’ve not really heard anyone speak about it. I feel that people who don’t go online are disadvantaged unless they ask someone else to get the vouchers for them.

‘Also, I’m all about getting people through my door and I feel that with the gift cards being only available online it would encourage some people to just buy online.

‘While the internet is a great tool for business and the vouchers scheme is a fantastic idea, as someone who is not really tech savvy I thought it was quite confusing.’

Despite the concerns about the scheme’s slow start, Jilly is keen to set an example, saying: ‘Last year I remotely purchased vouchers for shops and restaurants local to my far-away family and friends, and many did the same for us.

‘This year I’m asking family to get us the Scotland Loves Local Card.’

Visit scotlandgiftslocal.com/product/argyll-bute-gift-card to purchase your Argyll and Bute gift card either for yourself or as a Christmas gift.