Jubilee school holiday proposed

Schools in Argyll and Bute could enjoy an extra day off next year if plans for a holiday to mark Queen Elizabeth II’s platinum jubilee are approved.

At a meeting of the council’s policy and resources committee on December 9, councillors were recommended to agree an extra holiday for the area on Friday June 3 to celebrate 70 years since Her Majesty’s reign began.

The plans would mean pupils would be off for consecutive Fridays, as Friday May 27 is earmarked as a teacher in-service day. The planned holiday for staff and pupils on Monday, May 30 would be moved to Thursday, June 2.

The Scottish Qualifications Authority has no exams planned for the proposed holiday date, with the 2022 diet due to finish on Wednesday, June 1.

The UK Government recently announced plans for the four-day weekend to mark the Queen’s 70 years on the throne – the first time a British monarch has reached such a milestone.