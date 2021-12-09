Tickets released for bicentennial Highland Show  

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Tickets have been released for the return of Scotland’s premier celebration of food, farming and rural life in 2022 as the Royal Highland Show turns 200 years old.

Show organisers are expecting more livestock entries than ever before, with exhibitors eager to enter the show after a Covid-interrupted 2020 and 2021.

The Royal Highland Centre on the outskirts of Edinburgh will come to life over four show days in glorious technicolour with the bleats, cheeps and beats of fine farmyard animals, energetic rural demonstrations, music, shopping and show jumping performances, not to mention the best of Scottish food and drink.

The 200th anniversary show is shaping up to be a fitting celebration for a momentous milestone in the event’s history, which has grown from just a handful of attendees in 1822 to almost 200,000 in 2019.

A limited number of discounted early bird tickets have been released in time for the festive giving season.

Pandemic-permitting, show-goers will be welcomed through the gates of the Ingliston showground from June 23 to 26, 2022, with plenty of celebrations planned to mark the long-awaited return of Scotland’s largest outdoor event.

The public will be required to purchase entry tickets for specific days (Thursday – Sunday) which must be bought in advance, with the most popular weekend dates likely to sell out quickly. As always, children under the age of 16 will go free with a paying adult.

Tickets are available at www.royalhighlandshow.org.

Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland chairman Bill Gray said: ‘With many months in the planning, we are so looking forward to what will be four thrilling days at the Royal Highland Show 2022.

‘There is no doubt that we have come a long way since the first show 200 years ago, however the animals remain the star attraction.

‘It is an incredible family day out – after all, where else can you get up close to farmyard animals, taste the best of Scottish food and drink, see world-class equestrians, experience the thrill of the main ring parade or climb aboard a giant tractor? It simply is the best day out.

‘We want all visitors to be able to attend on their preferred day, so our advice is buy now as it is very likely to be a sell-out show.’

PICS:

A well-attended Royal Highland Show in 2018. 06_a26RHS41

The show attracts the country’s best livestock – and a whole lot more besides. 06_a26RHS24