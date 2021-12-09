Reward offered for return of ‘stolen’ Minard dog

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Concern is mounting for the wellbeing of a Jack Russell dog missing for almost a fortnight from a Mid Argyll farm.

The dog’s owners suspect he may have been stolen.

Farmer Ricky Rennie and his wife Kirsten raised the alarm on social media after they noticed that two dogs had gone missing from their farm at Minard on the afternoon of Sunday November 28.

That day the dogs – Joey, a Jack Russell and Fury, a black female working collie – were around the farm yard as the couple were in the adjacent farmhouse. They were present at 2pm, but when Ricky went back out at 2.45pm the dogs were missing.

Ricky recalled: ‘It had been snowing that day, and when I looked for pawprints they went as far as a gate near the farm and stopped there.’

He added: ‘There are some dogs which you might say were away ‘raking’ and I wouldn’t necessarily think they were stolen, but these dogs aren’t like that.’

An initial £3,000 award offered for the dogs’ return was soon boosted to £6,000 thanks to a third party donor as word spread.

Then, on Saturday December 5, Fury appeared back in the farmyard. Joey, though, remains missing.

A strange vehicle would previously have stood out in the area, but recent construction work around Minard as part of a major power line replacement project has meant that many vehicles have been legitimately using roads around the farm.

Ricky fears that this could have offered cover for potential thieves to observe what might be worth taking.

The couple have decided to improve security around the farm and CCTV is being installed.

As Storm Barra arrived earlier this week, Kirsten again appealed on social media: ‘Please keep an eye out for Joey. He still isn’t home and if he is out there it’s too wild for him to be out alone in this weather.’

Anyone with information on Joey’s whereabouts is asked to contact Police Scotland, quoting incident number PS – 2021 – 11 – 28 – 2935.