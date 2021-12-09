Have your say on Argyll’s next three-year health plan

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Argyll and Bute Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP) has launched a digital online community consultation on its next three-year strategic plan.

The plan outlines the HSCP’s vision, values and details how health and social care resources are governed, allocated and operationally managed.

Kristin Gillies, senior planning manager for the HSCP, said: ‘As we are all in unprecedented times with Covid-19, this strategic plan, which will cover 2022-2025, will possibly be the most challenging one that we have ever produced.

‘The remote and rural nature of the HSCP, coupled with our demographics, also means that we have our own specific challenges in delivering health and social care services.

‘The recent significant increase in the use of technology because of Covid-19 has provided us with an opportunity to learn and develop how we deliver services to ensure that our patients receive the care they need at the time they need it.

‘The HSCP has set out four new priority areas that we want all our services, whether internally provided or purchased externally, to work towards. These are:

Prevention, early intervention and enablement

Choice, control and innovation

Healthy living and active citizenship

Community co-production – working with communities to produce local services.

‘We can’t do all of this on our own, so we really want to hear from our local communities.

‘We will also be launching a digital community listening tool where members of the public will be able to submit their own questions, vote on questions shared by others and share their ideas and thinking to help shape our planning for the next three years.

‘Further information on all of the above can be accessed at www.bit.ly/ABStrategicPlan If anyone does not have online access or wishes a hard copy of the community consultation survey then we would ask them to call 01586 865886 and we will arrange for one to be posted out.’