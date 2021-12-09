Gathering for Christmas fun in Tarbert

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

From Kilmichael to Campbeltown, crafters gathered at The Gather on the outskirts of Tarbert to help spread some Christmas cheer.

No fewer than 18 stalls – all featuring talented Argyll folk showcasing everything from arts and crafts to food and drink – were set up for a two-day Christmas festival over Friday and Saturday December 3-4.

The Friday evening session experienced some wet and blustery weather, and for a brief period the following morning it looked like a repeat performance, but conditions relented and a healthy crowd enjoyed a festive afternoon.

The Gather, recently taken over by Corrin and Phil Green, would normally offer a licensed café and beer garden with a glamping site, gift shop and events venue, but it appeared to have been hijacked for the weekend by a jolly-looking bearded chap wearing a red suit, accompanied by an unusual reindeer.

Huggy the red-nosed reindeer proved to be a big attraction with children and adults alike at Santa’s grotto, rounding off an enjoyable festive day out.

Musical entertainment was provided by Alex and Jean MacFie and, on Saturday, by the Loch Fyne Pipe Band. Trumpeter Fiona Isles joined in with some musical favourites.

Corrin said: ‘I’ve been blown away by the response by stallholders, and by the quality of products.

‘It’s been great because I think people want to shop locally these days.’

Look out for more events to come at The Gather.

PICS:

Alex MacFie entertained with his accordion at the Christmas festival. 51_a50Christmas_Gather01

Mirren Muir from Ormsary was there with her craft business ‘Mip and Dirly’ and plenty of funky resin-based gift ideas. 51_a50Christmas_Gather02

From Furnace, Ruth Tott had a tempting selection of sweet treats at her stall. 51_a50Christmas_Gather06

Huggy the red-nosed reindeer, not your average reindeer, was good-natured and delighted kids throughout the festival. 51_a50Christmas_Gather09

Young Effie Weir from Lochgilphead was there with mum Megan Bryson, but seemed less than entirely convinced by the man in the red suit. 51_a50Christmas_Gather14

Loch Fyne Pipe Band delighted shoppers with a performance on Saturday afternoon. no_a50Christmas_Gather01_PipeBand