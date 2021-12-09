Ford SWI celebrates 70th anniversary

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Ford SWI – previously known as SWRI and better known as ‘the Rural’ – began on November 20, 1951.

Seventy years to the day after the institute’s formation, members marked the occasion with an afternoon tea on Saturday November 20.

Current president Liz Malcolm gave a warm welcome to members, guests from Lochgilphead and Kilmichael institutes and Catherine Smith, the Mid Argyll SWI president.

There was a special welcome for Rena McPherson, a past president for many years. Sadly Pat Cairns, another founder member and past president, could not attend.

Sheena McNair, a current member of long-standing, cut the celebration cake which was made by Ali Jones.

The afternoon began with two Scottish songs, one in Gaelic, sung sweetly by Sophie Philips aged 10.

Time passed quickly as new members and lifelong friends enjoyed this special get-together. Thanks to Mr Ken Hayes who took photographs for memories.

Ford SWI gathers on the first Tuesday of the month from 7.30pm in the village hall. Members enjoy talks, demonstrations and fun nights in a relaxed and friendly way as they did 70 years ago.

PICS:

Enjoying a special afternoon tea on the institute’s 70th anniversary. no_a50FordSWI_anniversary01

Sheena McNair cuts the celebration cake made by Ali Jones. no_a50FordSWI_anniversary02

Young Sophie Philips delights SWI members with her song. no_a50FordSWI_anniversary03