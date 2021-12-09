Fair to support youth football
Want to read more?
Subscribe Now
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.
Already a subscriber? Login here
Problems logging in and require
technical support? Click here
technical support? Click here
A Christmas Fair in Ardrishaig will raise funds to support youth football in Mid Argyll.
A wide variety of locally-produced crafts will be available – perfect for that special Christmas gift – alongside plenty of delicious home baking and much more besides.
It all happens at Ardrishaig Public Hall on Saturday December 11 between 10am and 12pm, and all proceeds will go to Lochgilphead Red Star 2011 football team.