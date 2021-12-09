Donald is Inveraray’s hero

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

As Inveraray held its Christmas lights switch-on celebration – turn to pages 12 and 13 for more – one feature was missing.

The occasion normally sees the announcement of Inveraray’s annual Unsung Hero award, but with the 2021 recipient unable to be there this was held over.

Organised by the community council, the award is decided by a public vote.

Inveraray Community Council convener Linda Divers later revealed this year’s Inveraray Unsung Hero as Donald MacDonald of DA MacDonald contractors.

In the autumn Donald joined volunteers from his Lochgilphead-based firm and locals to clear weeds and debris from the stone section of the pier in order to help stabilise the structure.

A campaign is underway to raise £100,000 to purchase the pier for the community.

Linda said: ‘Congratulations to Donald, who is a worthy winner. Thank you to all who sent in their nominations.’

PIC:

Donald MacDonald made an effort to tidy up Inveraray Pier for the community as local people bid to purchase it. 51_a18Gilp_Improvements10_DonaldMacDonald

The pier before Donald and other volunteers tackled it. no_a50InvPier01_Before

And this is how it appeared afterwards. no_a50InvPier02_After