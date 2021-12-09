Christmas fun to cheer us up
A wee bit of festive fun does no harm at all – particularly these days.
But the mystery of the Inverneill tree continues.
A self-seeded spruce tree on the shore side of the road at Inverneill has once again been decorated for Christmas.
But the person responsible remains unknown.
One Ardrishaig resident commented: ‘I don’t know who’s responsible, but whoever it is, thank you because it fair cheers you up to see it.’
Further along the A83 in Ardrishaig, the post box on Chalmers Street was kitted out ahead of Storm Barra with some appropriate clothing to keep out the cold.