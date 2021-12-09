Christmas comes home in style
If your Christmas spirit is running a little low, just take a turn round to Meadows Place in Lochgilphead.
Two neighbours have come together for the past two festive seasons to put on an incredible Christmas display.
Thanks to the reader who sent in this photo.
If you know of equally impressive festive decorations, email editor@argyllshireadvertiser.co.uk with the photographic evidence.