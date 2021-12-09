Argyll rugby star Magnus celebrates his century

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Magnus Bradbury made his 100th Edinburgh Rugby appearance as the capital club hosted Benetton on November 3 in the United Rugby Championship.

Edinburgh Rugby celebrated ‘club appreciation night’, which sees the squad pull on the socks of their boyhood clubs to recognise the importance of the wider grassroots game – and Magnus represented his home town team of Oban Lorne.

The 26-year-old made his landmark appearance seven years on from making his professional debut at the age of 19.

After a typically physical performance, carrying dominantly for the full 80 minutes, the back row also secured the Player of the Match award following his team’s 24-10 victory.

Speaking after the game Magnus said: ‘Oban Lorne is where it all started for me. They pushed me and coached me and they got me to where I am today. I will always be thankful for that.’

The 14-times capped Scotland international became Edinburgh Rugby’s 36th club centurion and joined former capital back-row greats Simon Taylor, Ally Hogg and Roddy Grant in reaching the historic milestone.