Announcements – December 10, 2021

DEATH

ELLIS – William John. Peacefully at Crosshouse Hospital, Kilmarnock, on November 21, 2021, after a long illness bravely borne, in his 72nd year. The youngest son of the late Ossie and Jean Ellis, formerly of Inverneill, Ardrishaig and Dalry, Ayrshire, loving brother of Charles, Elizabeth and Richard. Funeral to be arranged. Rest in Peace.

MERRILEES – Peacefully at the Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, on November 29, 2021, Elizabeth Jean Ramsay, in her 82nd year, Pitdinnie Place, Cairneyhill, dearly beloved wife of Tom Merrilees, very much loved mum of Elizabeth and Jacqueline, much loved mother-in-law of Ian and Niall, loving granny of Claire, Christopher, Roisin and Sam and great-granny of Jack, only daughter of the late Willie and Betty Ramsay and a loving sister and aunt.

MOLLER – On December 1, 2021, peacefully in the Lord, at Lorn and Islands Hospital, Oban, Graham Carl Moller, in his 79th year, beloved husband of Leonie, and much loved father of Zoe, Gareth, Daniel and Peter. Grandfather of thirteen and great-grandfather of one, much loved father-in-law, brother and uncle. Funeral service will take place at Clachan Parish Church, on Friday, December 10 at 12noon, interment thereafter at Clachan cemetery, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Macmillan Nurses or RNLI.

REPPKE – Peacefully at the Kintyre Care Home, Campbeltown, on December 2, 2021, Catherine McVicar Meenan, in her 89th year, 14b Calton Avenue, Campbeltown, dearly beloved wife of the late Charles Reppke, much loved mum of Marietta and Charles, a respected mother-in-law, loving granny and great-granny and a much loved sister of Mary and the late Betty.

SCALLY – Peacefully at the Kintyre Care Home, Campbeltown, on December 5, 2021, Mary MacKay Douglas, in her 82nd year, formerly of Benmore Street, Campbeltown, dearly beloved wife of the late Eddie Scally, much loved mum of Craig and loving mother-in-law of Hazel.

SILCOCK – Ian. With great sadness we announce the loss of our dear father Ian Maclaren Silcock on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, age 85, peacefully at Airthrey Care Home, Falkirk. Survived by his wife Karen, brother Alisdhair and their children Valerie, Donald and Frazer, Jackie and Ginny. Funeral service to be held in Falkirk crematorium on Monday December 20 at 1pm. Family flowers only. Donations to RNLI and Alzheimer Scotland. All friends warmly invited.

SIMPSON – Peacefully on December 3, 2021, James (Jimmy) Simpson, aged 84 years, of 1 Argyll Court, Lochgilphead, and formerly of 46 Brodie Crescent. Beloved husband of the late Helen McMahon. A much admired and respected brother-in-law and uncle to all the family. A good neighbour and very dear friend to all in the local community and a loyal and faithful member of St. Margaret’s Church, Lochgilphead. Due to restrictions, a private family service will be held in St. Margaret’s Church, today, Friday, December 10 at 11.30am. Additional mourners may join the family at Achnabreac Cemetery, or as the funeral cortege leaves St. Margaret’s at approx. 12.15pm. Donations, in James’s memory, can be made directly to Mary’s Meals or via Donald MacDonald Funeral Directors.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

BRODIE – The family of the late Flora would like to thank everyone for the may expressions of sympathy, cards and flowers on the sad loss of their Mum. Special thanks to Rev W Crossan for an uplifting and personal service. To Kenneth Blair and staff for their caring and professional support. Special thanks to all at Kintyre Care Home for love and care given to Mum over the last year and previously to Carr Gomm and Shopper Aide. Thank you to the Argyll Hotel for purvey.

MACKINNON – The family of the late Annamarie MacKinnon would like to thank everyone most sincerely, for the many kind expressions of sympathy and support received in their recent sad loss. Special thanks to all her close friends and staff at Glenaray Ward Mid Argyll Hospital, for all the kindness and care shown and to Lynne for all she did for Annamarie. Special thanks also to Rev. David Carruthers for an excellent and comforting service, Stan Lupton Funeral Directors for a very personal and professional service, Yvie and Shona for their lovely poem and to all who attended at Achnabreac Cemetery and lined the route to pay their last respects.

STEWART – Agnes, Iain and Kirsten would like to thank everyone for the cards, letters, flowers and many expressions of sympathy received following the loss of their Mum and Gran, Agnes. To all who attended the church and helped raise £438 for our community nurses, thank you. To all of you along the route of the cortege on such a wild day, thank you too. Please know how very powerful an experience this was for us as a family as we drove to the cemetery. We were so lucky that Mum lived a full happy and healthy life until her last year, but we really couldn’t have managed that year without some amazing input. Thank you to all departments of the NHS based at Campbeltown Hospital involved in Mum’s care. Carers Direct and latterly Liz and her brilliant team at Carr Gomm. Our community nurses were outstanding, thank you isn’t enough ladies. Thank you, Rev Gary McIntyre, for the love and friendship shown to Mum over the years and for the very personal send-off you gave her. Thanks, David McEwan, for your wonderful music. It was just as Mum would have wanted. Thanks to the staff at Ardshiel Hotel for the lovely purvey and finally, a massive thank you to Kenny, Rhys and family from T A Blair Funeral Directors who were kind, helpful and professional in every way.

WARD – Jane (Sheena) and Family would like to thank all who attended the funeral of Angus. The family would like to thank Steve Fulcher for the uplifting service, thanks to the medical staff at Campbeltown Hospital and the Queen Elizabeth hospital, Glasgow. To everyone that paid their respects to Angus in the church and on route to the cemetery and at the graveside. Also a big thank you for phone calls, flowers, cards and gifts we received, thank you to the Blair family and a special thanks to Rhys. To the Campbeltown bowling club. A donation will be put to the S.C.A.A.

IN MEMORIAMS

COFFIELD – Ian, December 13, 2014.

Missed every day

– Martin and family.

JOHNSTONE – In loving memory of Archie, who died December 10, 2016.

Until we meet again

– From your loving wife and soulmate Agnes.

MCMILLAN – On December 12, 2017 Mum you left us. But even to this day you live on in our hearts/memories and you are sorely missed by all. Some day we will meet again Mum.

– Love Andrew, Calum, Jamie, Kristy, James, Osian xxx

SLOSS – Treasured memories of Wullie, loving husband, dad and grandad who died on December 8, 2020.

You have left our lives

But you will never leave our hearts.

– Love Eileen, Caroline, Tom and family.