Storm Barra brings winter to Argyll

High tides, fallen trees, rain and snow followed the high winds as Storm Barra passed through Argyll.

Early on Tuesday December 7, the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) issued a flood warning for Argyll, including the threat of waves spilling onto low-lying land and roads, particularly at high tide on Tuesday afternoon, with 50mph south-easterly winds reinforcing storm surges.

The SEPA alert came as the Met Office issued a national severe weather warning for wind and snow due to the deep area of low pressure moving in from Ireland.

CalMac ferry services up and down the west coast were cancelled, while West Coast Motors reported some disrupted bus services due to fallen trees and snow.

Higher routes such as the A83 around the Rest and be Thankful were affected by snow, causing traffic delays, while fallen trees elsewhere on the trunk road were quickly cleared.

The weather forced the early closure of some schools and a Covid vaccine clinic at Dunoon’s Cowal Community Hospital packed up at lunchtime amid safety concerns.

Police were forced to close Campbeltown’s Esplanade and Kinloch Road as the full force of the storm battered the town, also closing shops as retailers battened down the hatches.

Despite thunder and lightning and flickering lights in places, the power is believed to have remained on throughout the storm.

Amid the wind and floods there was, however, room for humour. With a high tide predicted at Tarbert harbour, one wag suggested via social media that it might be an idea to put some bait in the creel Christmas tree to see if a lobster could be caught.

Storm Barra eased into the evening and all was relatively calm by 3am on Wednesday morning.