Schools ‘collective leadership’ consultation under fire

Argyll and Bute Council has launched a new website explaining its proposals for school clusters – now calling it ‘collective leadership’.

The website at www.EmpoweringOurEducators.co.uk invites parents, carers and residents across Argyll and Bute to have their say.

Scotland’s largest teaching union EIS calculates that under the proposed changes around 80 current headteacher posts could become just 14.

The website includes a short film and gives details to download as part of a consultation giving people the chance to influence the proposals as they are developed, says the council.

The council has agreed a contract worth £23,180 plus VAT with a marketing agency to help run the consultation.

According to the council, toolkits to run consultations have been sent to all community councils and parent councils in Argyll and Bute so they can hold their own feedback sessions and report back – the deadline for responses is February 4.

But lobbying group WISE4ALL says it is not a true consultation.

‘This is a series of assertions to which we are asked to agree or disagree,’ said a spokesperson.

The group says it has been made aware that many teachers have not received the toolkit pack, some parent councils have also indicated problems in receiving it – an issue hopefully now resolved.

A WISE4ALL spokesperson told Mull Community Council during a recent Zoom presentation: ‘What we want is fair, open, inclusive, evidence-based consultation. Consultation that records and respects all views, does not harm and is risk assessed.’

Argyll and Bute Council has engaged a marketing agency called Stand to help with the consultation on education changes – the contract value is £23,180 excluding VAT. That information was revealed after Councillor Alastair Redman asked the question on behalf of constituents.

He said he does not support proposed executive headships saying it would be a ‘negative’ change.

‘There are huge worries about how schools will operate effectively in the delivery, quality, and equity of education in Argyll and Bute if these changes are enacted,’ Councillor Redman said.

‘Argyll and Bute council is currently employing an outside marketing agency to consult teachers, school staff and the communities they serve on this proposal. However, many who I have spoken to feel that this is something that’s already done and this exercise is about selling this proposal to the communities rather than genuinely seeking views.

‘It has been said by many people that at the root of this is a cost-cutting exercise which will create a difficult and unequal education service across the varied geography of Argyll and Bute.’

Argyll and Bute Council’s policy lead for education Councillor Yvonne McNeilly said the best outcomes for young people are at the heart of all the council’s work.

She said: ‘We are a council that listens to our communities and this proactive engagement programme is at the core of our decision-making.’

The council says falling pupil numbers and challenges in recruiting staff are behind proposals for the new ‘collective’ model for school leadership which would empower schools to work more effectively together and share resources.

The proposals will have to be presented to the council’s elected members before any approval is given.