Festive spark ignites Inveraray’s Christmas

The pier is very much the centre of attention in Inveraray these days, and it was fitting that the Christmas lights switch-on celebrations were held at the head of this much-loved link to the loch.

A community bid to purchase the pier is being led by Inveraray Community Council in partnership with community company Inspire Inveraray, and it was the community council which organised the sparkling occasion on Saturday December 4.

After a great effort by many volunteers, the lights were up around town and it fell to Cathie and David Owen – last year’s winners of Inveraray’s Unsung Hero award – to activate the official plunger to turn on the festive lights.

Cosily settled in a corner of the marquee donated for the night by Craig McIntyre, Santa himself was there, while Inveraray singers Abi Cuthbert and Jacquie Kerr overcame minor technical challenges to entertain with lovely Christmas songs.

And, for those feeling the winter chill (and not driving) it could be kept at bay with a wee warmer from Strathleven Distillers.

The distillery’s owner Ricky Christie recently purchased the puffer Vital Spark, berthed at Inveraray’s stone pier, and he arranged for the vessel to be draped with Christmas lights, which added another sparkling dimension.

The pier fund was given a boost thanks to a popular raffle and to the efforts of a number of folk who used their artistic talents to good effect.

Acknowledging the community’s support, Inveraray Community Council convener Linda Divers explained further: ‘There are so many people to thank – David and Cathie for switching on the lights and donating kids’ sweets, wine and mince pies. Huge thanks to Santa, too.

‘Abi and Jacquie, thank you for your singing, and to the Inveraray Inn for making the mulled wine and warming the mince pies.

‘The raffle raised £670 and we are so grateful to the Tipsy Laird, Oh Sugar and Furnace Store for selling tickets. Congratulations to the winner of the large bottle of whisky, Neil Armour.

‘Calendars by Donald John MacDonald raised £500, so thanks to DJ. Thanks as well to local artist Sue Armour, who sold another painting and donated £175, and to Cara, Paper Parade, who raised £80 from Christmas cards.

‘Thanks to Donald, Sa and Ross from Strathleven distillery for joining our night and to Craig for the marquee.’

The 2021 Inveraray Unsung Hero award winner was unable to attend, so the announcement was made after the switch on event – but look elsewhere in this edition for more on this story.

PICS:

No Christmas show without Santa. 51_a50Christmas_Inveraray01

Ross Bradley, Donald Brechin and Sa Craig of Dumbarton-based Strathleven Distillers held a taster session. 51_a50Christmas_Inveraray02

David and Cathie Owen officially start Christmas in Inveraray. 51_a50Christmas_Inveraray03

Enjoying a wee warmer on a chilly December evening. 51_a50Christmas_Inveraray04

The Vital Spark has been draped with Christmas lights. no_a50Christmas_Inveraray01_VitalSpark

Abi and Jacquie entertain with festive songs. no_a50Christmas_Inveraray02_singers