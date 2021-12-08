Barra bullock storms to top of Dalmally trade

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A show and sale of cattle at Dalmally Auction Mart attracted a large following of buyers from near and far, resulting in a buoyant trade.

The annual event saw United Auctions sell 501 store cattle and 50 breeding cattle on Saturday December 4.

Overall averages prices levelled out at similar values to last year’s equivalent sale, with bullocks selling to £1,340 for an AAx from I R Morrison, 13 Eoligarry, Barra to an average of £703.22 and heifers to £1,070 for a CharX from Escart Farm to average £610.46.

Bullocks sold to 314.8p/kg for a LimX from A & J Anderson, Tullochcan Farm to average 235.2p and heifers sold to 305.9p for a LimX from I R Morrison, 13 Eoligarry to average 219.99p.

Breeding cattle sold to £1,400 for a LimX, in-calf heifer from K Taylor & Sons, Dall.

At the show prior to the sale, Tony Miller of High Gameshill, Stewarton in Ayrshire judged the various classes

Prizes

Bullock calf: 1, Tombuie (champion); 2, 13 Eoligarry; 3, Lephinchapel.

Heifer class. 1, Kildavaig (reserve champion); 2, 13 Eoligarry; 3, Kildavaig.

Leading lots and prices per head

BULLOCKS – AAx – £1,340, £1,090, 13 Eoligarry; £990 (2), Achnacreemore; £820, 2 Eoligarry. BSHx – £850, Ashgrove; £800 (2), Keppoch Farms (Roybridge); £800, Ashgrove. BRBx – £1,005 (4), £950, Lephinchapel. BAx – £1,085, £890, Lochphuil, Tiree. CHARx – £1,030 (2), £980, £940 (3), £925 (3), Kildavaig; £920 (4), Fernoch; £890 (2), Escart; £890, Couston Farm; £880, Musdale Farm. LIMx – £1,290, 10 Eoligarry, Barra; £1,270, £1265, 13 Eoligarry; £1,210, £1,060, 10 Eoligarry; £1,030, 13 Eoligarry; £1,020, Tombuie, £1,000, Ardchatten; £960, Tullochcan; £920, 13 Eoligarry; £900, Keppoch Farms, Roy Bridge. SALx – £840 (2), Kildavaig. SIMx – £1,085, Lochphuil, Tiree; £935, Eurach; £910(2), £890, Lochphuil; £875, Eurach; £850, Cairnbaan.

HEIFERS – AAx – £750, Achnacreemore. BSHx – £670 (2), Tiretigan. BRBx – £810, £790, Lephinchapel. BAx – £720, Lochphuil, Tiree. CHARx – £1,070, Escart; £1,000, £960 (3), £935 (4), £930, Kildavaig; £845 (2), £835, Couston; £830 (5), Fearnoch. LIMx – £995, Tullochcan; £930, 13 Eoligarry; £850, Stonefield Farm; £840, Kildavaig. SIMx – £810(3), Dalmore; £780, Eurach.

Prices per kilo

BULLOCKS – AAx – 246p, 240p, Achnacreemore; 240p, Scotstown; 240p, 2 Eoligarry; 223p (3), Aldersyde. BSHx – 245p (2), Keppoch Farms; 245p (2), Homefield Croft; 236p, Dalmore; 236p, Otter Estate; 233p (5), Brenchoille; 226p (3), Keppoch Farms. BRBx – 302p, 293p, 291p, 274p, 266p, Lephinchapel. BAx – 268p, 258p, 247p, Lochphuil. CHARx – 292p (3), 292p, Kildavaig; 291p, Fernoch; 284p (3), Kildavaig; 282p, 275p, Musdale; 261p (5), 260p (6), 258p (6), Laggan Farms; 253p (2), Kildavaig; 252p (4), Fernoch; 248p (6), Laggan Farms; 248p (2), 242p, Couston Farm; 237p (2), Laggan Farms; 231p (2), Escart. LIMx – 315p, Tullochcan; 307p, 13 Eoligarry; 305p, Tombuie; 301p (3), Craignafeoch; 295p, 13 Eoligarry; 287p (7), Keppoch Farms; 287p, 13 Eoligarry; 276p (6), 265p (7), Keppoch Farms; 264p (2), Craigmore; 262p, Tombuie; 262p (4), Tigh Airigh; 257p (2), Succothmore; 257p, Tullochcan; 254p (2), 10 Eoligarry; 254p (3), Craignafeoch; 254p (3), 10 Eoligarry; 253p (2), Keppoch Farms; 251p (8), Ellary Farms; 250p(3), Stonefield. SALx – 247p (2), Kildavaig. SIMx – 268p (2), Lochphuil; 263p, Tigh Airidh; 258p, Lochphuil; 254p (3), 2 Keil Crofts; 247p, Lochphuil; 242p, Couston Farm; 242p, 2 Keil Crofts; 236p, Dalmore; 234p, Lochphuil; 233p (5), Dalmore; 231p, Lochphuil.

HEIFERS – AAx – 210p, Achnacreemore. BSHx – 223p, 218p, Tiretigan. BRBx – 277p, 250p, 245p, Lephinchapel. BAx – 254p, Lochphuil. CHARx – 300p (3), 296p, 295p (4), 289p, Kildavaig; 256p (5), Fernoch; 251p (2), Couston Farm; 248p, Musdale Farm; 248p, Couston Farm; 234p (2), Fernoch. LIMx – 306p, 13 Eoligarry; 259p, Stonefield; 255p, 253p, 250p (2), Tullochcan; 250p, 13 Eoligarry; 250p, Tombuie; 249p (8), 10 Eoligarry; 247p, Kildavaig; 246p (4), 10 Eoligarry; 243p (6), Keppoch Farms; 236p (2), 13 Eoligarry; 234p, Keppoch Farm; 231p, Stonefield Farm. SIMx – 255p (2), Dalmore; 254p (2), Lochphuil; 254p (3), Dalmore; 231p, Lochphuil; 227p, Couston Farm. BG – 280p, 273p (2), Balliemeanoch.

Breeding cattle

COWS WITH CALVES – £1,250, £1,150(2), £1,100, £1,020, £1,000, Craig Farm.

IN-CALF HEIFERS – £1,400, £1,380, Dall Farm; £1,350, £1,150, 2 Eoligarry, Barra; £1,100, £1,000, Succoth Ardeonaig.

IN-CALF COWS – £1,120, £1,100, £1,050, £1,020, Craig Farm.

PIC:

no_a41DalmallyMart01