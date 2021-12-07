‘Staycation wardens’ proposal may be unaffordable

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Officials have been urged to turn Argyll and Bute Council’s plans for ‘staycation wardens’ this summer permanent and full-time – but the authority may not be able to afford the costs involved.

A report giving details of the authority’s preparations for the 2022 summer visitor season, including four warden posts to last from Easter to October, was unanimously agreed by councillors.

Funding will come from money set aside by the council as part of its budget-setting process in February 2021.

The report admitted that recruiting to the warden posts took ‘longer than anticipated’ for this year’s season.

Councillor Jean Moffat raised the possibility that the posts could be turned into permanent positions.

The council’s executive director Kirsty Flanagan responded by saying that the council had an increased budget gap to deal with for the 2022/23 financial year.

The discussion took place at a virtual meeting of the council’s environment, development and infrastructure committee on December 2.

Kintyre councillor Donald Kelly said: ‘We can look at it as part of the budget process, but could it also be part of this money that is available? Full-time wardens would be more beneficial for the whole of Argyll and Bute.’

Representing Cowal ward, Councillor Alan Reid added: ‘I am pleased to see the report. Having the extra warden for Bute and Cowal was a great success and it is good to see we are getting ready for next year.

‘Last year we got a van and weekend refuse collections in place, because unfortunately, a number of visitors fly-tipped and that became a problem.

‘I agree with the other comments that are being made. If we provide full-time wardens we are more likely to get applicants, so that is something we should look at during the budget process.’

Ms Flanagan then said: ‘There is a report going to the policy and resources committee and you will see we have a budget gap increase, slightly bigger than last time.

‘We don’t have options at the moment to fill that gap, so if you want to put new wardens into that budget, that will increase the gap. That is a decision members can take, but I just wanted to highlight the position.’

Councillor Alan Reid said having an extra warden in 2021 was 'a great success'.