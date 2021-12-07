Flood warning as Storm Barra arrives

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Snow and high winds have forced a Covid vaccine clinic to close as Storm Barra batters Argyll and Bute.

Staff at the Cowal community hospital had been delivering vaccines on Tuesday morning before the decision was made at lunchtime to pack up amid safety concerns caused by the severe weather. A statement from the Argyll and Bute Health and Social Care Partnership said the clinic would reopen on Wednesday morning.

The move came after a flood alert was issued for coastal areas of Argyll and Bute.

The warning, issued by the Scottish Environment Protection Agency, came into force on Tuesday at 9.37am and includes threats of waves spilling on to low lying land and roads.

The highest risk will be at high tide on Tuesday afternoon with high winds combining with storm surges potentially leading to flooding.

The alert advises people in Argyll and Bute to remain vigilant. A SEPA spokesperson said: ‘Remember, it is your responsibility to take actions which help protect yourself and your property.’

The SEPA alert comes at the same time as the Met Office has issued a national severe weather warning for wind and snow due to a deep are of low pressure moving in from Ireland bringing strong winds, rain and snow.

CalMac ferry services up and down the west coast have been cancelled, while West Coast Motors reported just one service in Cowal disrupted by the weather.

More on this story to follow.

Waves crash over the sea wall in Ardrishaig as storm Barra hits. no_a50SormBarra01

Storm surges cause flooding at Lochgilphead’s Front Green. no_a50SormBarra02