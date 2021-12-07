Argyll and Bute gets new youth members

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Three young people from Argyll and Bute have been elected to represent the region in the Scottish Youth Parliament.

Baileigh McIntyre from Bute, Chloe Meikle from Helensburgh and Ryan MacIntyre from Dunoon are all now elected Members of the Scottish Youth Parliament (MSYP) following national elections held at the end of November

The youth parliament is a day older than the Scottish Parliament, having been established in June 1999 and has been the democratically elected voice of Scotland’s young people ever since, representing constituencies in all 32 local authorities as well as several national voluntary organisations.

Argyll and Bute provost David Kinniburgh said: ‘Thank you to every young person who has voted in this year’s election.

‘Your vote gives member of the Scottish Youth Parliament their democratic mandate to represent the views of Argyll and Bute’s young people for the next two years. It is a true model of youth participation and a key aspect of democracy.’

The key issues for candidates running in Argyll and Bute were said to be education, the environment, health and wellbeing, youth work, equalities and justice.

Dunoon Grammar prefect and newly elected MSYP Ryan is also a SeeMe ambassador and a COP26 local champion for Argyll and Bute. The 16-year-old was also elected the chair of Cowal youth forum earlier this year.

Bailiegh is aged 15, a Rothesay Academy pupil and very active in championing support for young people’s mental health and period poverty.

She also helps lead the Bute Action Group to create a youth space for young people on the island.

Chloe is an active member of Helensburgh and Lomond Youth Forum.

The 18-year-old is passionate about young people’s rights, having young people’s voices heard and is a COP26 Local Champion for Argyll and Bute.

Chair of liveArgyll Andrew Nisbet said: ‘Youth participation forms the foundation blocks and roots for young people at every level to lead change locally, regionally, nationally and globally.

‘Young people have been at the forefront of activism across Argyll and Bute and we’ve seen youth participation in abundance over the last few years and more recently duringCOP26 where young people have been actively involved in activism.’