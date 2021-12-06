Your Pictures – December 3, 2021
Want to read more?
Subscribe Now
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.
Already a subscriber? Login here
Problems logging in and require
technical support? Click here
technical support? Click here
There is a real autumnal feel to this week’s striking featured image looking across the sound of Jura from Knapdale, sent in by reader Gordon Doughty from Kilmory Knap, Achnamara.
Gordon said: ‘I took this photo on Remembrance Day, Thursday November 11, while on a wee midday walk. The Paps of Jura were looking good over what were still strong autumn colours on the trees and bracken, even in mid-November.’