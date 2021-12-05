Letters to the editor – December 3, 2021

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Mary’s Meals donations will be doubled

Sir,

The charm of the presents under our Christmas tree lies partly in their very different shapes and sizes. Perhaps the same could be said of our own families. Each one is different.

Take 12-year-old Hawa – she lives with her granny, an aunt and four cousins in Liberia. Often there is not enough food for her family to eat.

Mary’s Meals serves nutritious food at school to children living in some of the world’s poorest countries, attracting them into the classroom where they receive an education that can, in the future, be their ladder out of poverty.

More than two million children receive our life-changing meals every school day, including Hawa.

I am pleased to tell you that, until January 31, donations made to our Double The Love campaign will be matched, up to £1.6 million, by a generous group of supporters.

Those children receiving Mary’s Meals might not have a pile of presents to unwrap on Christmas morning, but their dreams are alive and well, thanks to those who share our belief that every child should have enough to eat and go to school.

You can learn more about our work by visiting marysmeals.org.uk

Have a wonderful Christmas.

Magnus MacFarlane-Barrow, founder of Mary’s Meals

Shop local for Christmas

Sir,

In the run-up to Small Business Saturday, which takes place on Saturday December 4, I would like to urge people to support their local small businesses when shopping for Christmas.

Small businesses are the mainstay of our economy here in the Highlands and Islands, and provide livelihoods for thousands of people.

It’s right that we should celebrate the contribution that they make on Small Business Saturday, but even better if we extend our thanks by supporting them as we shop for Christmas.

Local business-people have shown extraordinary resilience throughout the Covid-19 pandemic and for some of them, particularly those in retail, the festive season can be very important.

So, in making our purchasing decisions, let’s take advantage of the many excellent products and services that are available from local suppliers.

Donald Cameron, Highlands and Islands MSP

Easing poverty in Scotland

Sir,

The Covid-19 pandemic has ‘intensified’ the poverty experienced by low income families across Scotland.

A report, published as part of our Get Heard Scotland project, is based on interviews with 32 low-income families from Renfrewshire and Inverclyde, exploring their experiences during the pandemic.

Covid-19 had intensified their challenges, with lone parents, black and minority ethnic families, and families with a disabled parent or child the most impacted.

Particular issues include the mental health impact of living on a low income, with loss of support networks, childcare and schooling having a significant impact; the precariousness of incomes, with increased reliance on crisis support; the prevalence of insecure employment, with structural discrimination against black and minority ethnic communities and disabled people; and the importance of access to community spaces and infrastructure, including green spaces.

Digital exclusion for shopping and reducing isolation was also a key issue. But the report also highlights the importance of robust non-digital alternatives.

It calls on service providers to continue investing in face-to-face support to ensure everyone can access the help they need.

Recommendations in the report include:

Increasing investment in mental health services, addressing stigma through targeted local activity

More action to increase the number of workers receiving the real Living Wage and ensuring employability services work for everyone regardless of age, gender, race or other characteristics

Ensuring that income adequacy is central to the development of Scottish social security and promoting awareness of social security entitlements

Increasing support for community groups and local anchor organisations.

We heard about some amazing efforts made by community organisations and local public services to make sure people were supported during the pandemic.

Groups and local authorities worked together to get help to those who needed it. But the reality that we found is that despite these efforts many people felt their experience of poverty deepen during the pandemic.

The Scottish Government has set ambitious targets on tackling child poverty. This report demonstrates, through the experiences of people living on low incomes, how much work is still required if they are to meet them.

Communities across Scotland are held back by the grip of poverty.

It is vital that policy-makers at every level – particularly local authorities and the Scottish Government – listen to and act on the voices of people experiencing poverty.

They must also place those voices at the heart of their decision-making processes.

Peter Kelly, director, Poverty Alliance

Executive headship plans causing concerns

Sir,

I am continuing to receive many messages from my constituents who are justifiably concerned about the proposed executive headships.

There are huge worries about how schools will operate effectively in the delivery, quality and equity of education in Argyll and Bute if these changes are enacted.

Argyll and Bute Council is currently employing an outside marketing agency to consult teachers, school staff and the communities they serve on this proposal.

Many who I have spoken to feel that this is something that’s already done and this exercise is about selling this proposal to the communities rather than genuinely seeking views.

Messages to my email inbox and calls to my mobile phone continue to pour in from many concerned teachers and parents.

It has been said by many people that at the root of this is a cost-cutting exercise which will create a difficult and unequal education service across the varied geography of Argyll and Bute.

My constituents, including parents and teachers, have my full support and I am a keen ally on this important matter and many more.

I am not a supporter of these proposed executive headships and I will do all that I can to stop these negative changes.

Councillor Alastair Redman, Kintyre and the Islands