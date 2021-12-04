News from the districts – December 3, 2021

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Oban

The findings of an independent study into long-term arrangements for managing Oban Bay have been considered by Argyll and Bute Harbour Board.

The report by Caledonian Economics outlines the best options available to address safety concerns in the bay and move to a Statutory Harbour Authority (SHA) within the shortest timeframe.

It proposes that either ferry company CMAL or Argyll and Bute Council seeks a Harbour Order to assume responsibility for Oban Bay and its approaches.

The report, however, does not rule out the SHA being transferred to a trust port in the future.

Councillor Rory Colville, policy lead for roads and infrastructure services, said: ‘I’d like to thank Caledonian Economics for this detailed report.

‘It’s given us a lot to think about and a route towards reaching objectives which everyone supports.

‘Our main focus has to be continuing to improve safety in Oban Bay and what’s best for all the communities Oban Harbour serves – businesses, residents, island communities and visitors.’

Argyll and Bute Harbour Board discussed the report at its meeting on Thursday December 2.

Isle of Jura

Diurachs astounded visiting musicians with their knowledge of ceilidh dancing ‘as if by magic’ on a fantastic night of live music.

Craighouse Village Hall saw the Clydebank-based Stilton all Stars entertain on Saturday November 20, with live acts including Stilton, The Poachers, Lavinia Blackwall and Jura special guest Campbell Lindsay on guitar.

Band member Marco Rea said: ‘The people of Jura gave us a very warm welcome and we packed the evening full of entertainment.

‘We were very well looked after by the Jura committee and thanks go to Christine Thomson for tour managing the event. And the Antlers restaurant made it straight into our top favourites for food and service.

‘No-one held back; the dancing started early on and never stopped. I remember this from last time, saying to myself “wow these people really know how to dance”.

‘The ceilidh went down a storm. There was absolutely no need to call the moves out as the locals got straight into position and went for it, as if by magic.

He continued: ‘Stilton, which runs these events, is the house band for our label ‘The Barne Society’ in Clydebank. The band features members of The Wellgreen, Trembling Bells, Helicon, Alex Rex and Figure 5.

‘We plan to return late March, before touring the UK over Easter with Lavinia and Stilton. We recommend watching Saturday Night Fever or even Flashdance before attending. We also hope to play in Oban, Dunoon, Tarbert and Islay, so get your best dance moves ready.’

One of the night’s performers Campbell Lindsay said: ‘Thanks go to the hall committee for putting on such a great night on Saturday. Great to see so many lovely locals too. Here’s to more of the same.’

Campbeltown

A veteran lifeboatman’s 38 years of service has been marked in the Scottish Parliament by a motion submitted by Highlands and Islands MSP Donald Cameron.

David Cox joined the Campbeltown crew as a 17-year-old and has been involved with the Royal National Lifeboat Institution ever since.

Mr Cameron said: ‘The RNLI is an integral part of our coastal communities for whom the welfare and safety of our seafarers is so important.

‘However, the RNLI could hardly function without the long-term commitment of people like David and I thought it appropriate to mark his retirement at the Scottish Parliament.’

The lifeboat station stalwart, known to many as Coxy, joined the crew when invited to by Arthur Gillies, former newspapers managing director at Wyvex Media.

After 30 years of full-time service, David worked his final shift on Wednesday November 24.

The 54-year-old realised he had a passion for the water aged 13 when he enrolled in the Sea Cadets where he learned about seamanship, navigation, sailing and other water sports.

Initially working as an apprentice mechanic with Kintyre Farmers, David then went to college to study Agricultural Engineering.

This meant he was well prepared when a full-time mechanic position became available at RNLI Campbeltown following coxswain Alastair Gilchrist’s retirement.

David said: ‘People have shown me respect, commitment and loyalty and it has been an incredible privilege to have been part of that team and organisation.’