Historic society’s meeting celebrates a wealth of resources

A valuable local history resource was the focus of the most recent meeting of the Inveraray History Society.

Duncan Beaton gave the society a rare insight into family history research he has undertaken with the help of the Inveraray Castle archives.

For many years Duncan has assisted in researching the Argyll Papers, finding the records of the management of these estates, particularly from the late 17th century, to be the most useful for family history research.

The estate papers include extensive information about people living on the land, their houses and occupations and reveal background to how, and where, they lived and worked from surveys, letters, reports and accounts.

Strachur history fans joined the Inverarary members to hear Duncan relate the history of the Argyll Campbells.

His talk included details of a large collection of writs, approximately 500 charters from 1315, and transcripts of the Argyll Papers compiled by Sir William Fraser, the 10th Duke of Argyll and others.

In all, the documents amount to approximately 250 volumes and 100 bundles. The most important collection, the Argyll Transcripts, contain handwritten copies of many of the earliest records.

A spokesperson for the society said: ‘Hearing of personal papers of families associated through marriage, including Callander of Ardkinglas and Craigforth, as well as Campbells of Craignish, Southall, Barbreck and Glendaruel, added to the evening’s interest.

‘Inveraray has much to thank local historian Rae McGregor for the 14 boxes of her valuable collection of papers and photographs gathered over many years and now part of the huge resources in the Castle Archives.’

The society’s next meeting will be held on Tuesday December 7 in the church hall, when everyone is welcome to come along and hear Ken MacTaggart speak about ‘The Medieval Pilgrim Way to Loch Awe’.