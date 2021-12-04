Argyllshire Advertiser leader column – December 3, 2021

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

As noted in last week’s leader column, well done to everyone who contributed to the Christmas decorations in our towns and villages.

After the 20-plus months we have all endured, it is so cheering to see the dark winter days and nights illuminated, with the hope of Christmas ahead. We need a bit of cheering up, so thanks to all involved.

And if it’s hope we need, look no further than our young sports people.

What a brilliant day of rugby for the girls last week at the joint campus. Players from Mull and Oban – Islay couldn’t make it, sadly – joined Lochgilphead to benefit from coaching advice from development officer Andrew Johnston and play matches.

The skill levels were excellent, but what stood out was the sheer enthusiasm of every player.

And Mid Argyll’s young footballers enjoyed a successful foray across to Cowal to play Dunoon.

Every sports coach teaching our young people is to applauded, as should the other volunteers and parents who make it possible.

With the mental health of young people increasingly in the spotlight, particularly during the pandemic, the playing of sport is of massive benefit for all aspects of health.