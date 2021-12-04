A tale of energy at the head of Loch Fyne

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Colin Cameron

A Loch Fyne-side community group is leading the way for Scotland in renewable energy, according to MP Brendan O’Hara.

The Argyll and Bute member was speaking at the opening of a new exhibition in Cairndow telling the story of Here We Are’s renewable energy ventures.

Born of an idea back in 1998, community enterprise Here We Are has been thinking differently about the development of Cairndow for two decades.

The project has been driven by Christina Noble, backed by an able and supportive group of board members, staff, supporters and funders.

Ever since its centre at Clachan, beside the Tree Shop, was opened in September 2001, community identity and heritage – but more importantly a sustainable future for Cairndow – have been at the forefront of Here We Are.

But with funding tight early in its operation, the project was seeking ways to support itself.

Sparked by a 2004 exhibition Our Power, about hydro power generation in the locality, the Here We Are team began researching community power generation.

Using local timber, a wood-chipping plant was established under subsidiary company Our Power, supplying a boiler at a nearby salmon hatchery.

This has since developed and it supplies many Argyll biomass boilers to this day.

Here We Are then considered a small-scale community hydro-electric scheme.

From initial discussions in 2006, a partnership was formed with the aim of installing a 1MW hydro-electric plant in the Merk Burn catchment area in Glen Fyne.

After much fund-raising, planning permissions, establishment of a formal partnership structure and a great deal of hard graft, the first sod was dug in 2013 and the scheme came online in August 2015.

Under Merk Hydro LLP, a partnership of four companies including Here We Are, the scheme generates 4.4 million kwh per annum – enough to supply more than 1,000 homes.

Speaking at the launch of Here We Are’s renewable energy exhibition on November 26, Brendan O’Hara MP said: ‘I want to congratulate Here We Are on the exhibition and what you’re doing for the community of Cairndow.

‘Here We Are really is an example to other small communities in Argyll and Bute as to what can be achieved with a dedicated, focused and determined group of individuals who want to better their community.

‘What you’re doing fits in exactly with where Scotland and the wider world is in terms of renewable energy and reducing emissions. Yes, government and international action is important, but that cannot happen without local action.

‘I think we have to set the example for governments to follow, and Here We Are is doing exactly that.’

The free exhibition is now open at Here We Are.