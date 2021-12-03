Police report – December 3, 2021

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Drugs

A 38-year-old man was found in possession of herbal cannabis at Islay police station, Bowmore on Sunday November 21 at 9pm. He was issued with a recorded police warning.

Concrete barriers removed

Between 5pm on November 13 and 5pm on November 14 it is alleged that concrete barriers were removed from the ground causing damage at an address in School Street in Port Ellen. Enquiries continue and police are appealing for anyone with information to contact 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Vandalism to window

A window was allegedly vandalised at the White Hart hotel in Port Ellen between 11.30pm on Sunday November 21 and 6am on Monday November 22. Enquiries continue and police are appealing for anyone with information to contact 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Car damaged

Between 3pm on Monday November 22 and 9am on Tuesday November 23 it is alleged that an unattended parked car was vandalised at an address in Port Ellen. Enquiries continue and police are appealing for anyone with information to contact 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Dangerous driving

On Sunday November 22 at 7.30pm police responded to a report of a road traffic collision on the A83 at Ardrishaig. A 23-year-old man was subsequently charged with dangerous driving. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Drink driving

At 1.45am on Sunday November 28 police stopped a motorist at Kiduskland Road in Ardrishaig. The driver, a 42-year-old woman, subsequently failed the road side breath test. She was arrested and charged with driving whilst under the influence of alcohol. She was released on an undertaking to appear at Dunoon Sheriff Court.