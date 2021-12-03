Heather’s Treks – Cruach nam Mult and Cruach nan Capull: hills on the edge

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Heather Thomas-Smith runs Heathery Heights (www.heatheryheights.co.uk), an outdoor adventure and discovery company based in Lochgilphead, offering guided walking adventures, outdoor activities, training and experiences. She has travelled and trekked throughout the world, walked across Scotland numerous times, climbed many of its peaks and now lives in Argyll amongst the scenery she loves.

Walk Information

Route: Cruach nam Mult (Graham) and Cruach nan Capull

Distance: 9.8km (6 miles)

Ascent: 634m

Time: 4 – 5½ hours (quicker when drier)

Terrain: Forestry tracks and rough, boggy and sometimes very steep pathless ground to both summits.

Map/s: OS Landranger 56 (1:50 000)

OS Explorer 37 (1:25 000)

Start/finish/P

Parking: Tuck in off road where forestry tracks leave B839

Grid reference: NN168073

Public Transport: NA

Toilets: No

This pair of hills sit snugly on the south side of Hell’s Glen on the western fringes of the Arrochar Alps.

If you have ever driven along the glen’s winding road then you may well have looked up at the small, yet impressive, rugged ridge on its southern side.

Cruach nam Mult is the highest point on this, just high enough to be a Graham at 611m (and a Marilyn and Tump to boot).

Its name – meaning the Conical Hill of the Wedders – suggests its slopes have long been used as pasture for male (castrated) sheep, and indeed sheep still graze its flanks today.

To the west Cruach nan Capull sits back from the road but affords excellent views over Loch Fyne from its trig point and a rather solitary rock, making it a worthy addition to the walk.

It too has animal connections, its name meaning Conical Hill of the Horses. Although smaller (it is a Tump but not a Marilyn) it boasts steep flanks from the col that joins them.

The views from both towards Lochgoilhead and the rest of the Arrochar Alps – particularly Beinn an Lochain, Stob an Eas and Ben Donich – are grand, with an interesting perspective of The Cobbler.

From the B839 head through the gate and southwest along the forestry track for the first 1.5km. It is easy walking although muddy at first.

Many of the trees marked on the OS map have now been felled and the forestry track also goes well beyond the dead end shown, if you start to head back into the older unfelled trees you have gone too far.

To keep an eye out for where to turn up the hill look for the end of the new fencing on your left and a crossing over the ditch just before a stream.

Currently there are unfelled trees just ahead, but this may change.

Turn left over the ditch to follow a small felling track straight up the hill, keeping the stream on your right.

The rough track will ascend steeply for the next 300m before veering left.

Although you can turn right on to a smaller felling track at this point it takes you towards the col.

You are better bearing sharp left on the continuation of the track you are on until you reach the fence.

Do not cross the fence but now take a bearing up the hill in a southerly direction for the next 250-300m.

It is quite steep going and you may find yourself zigzagging but it gets you up quite quickly.

Start to bear ESE and soon the ground relents, opening out and allowing for a relatively easy course just below the ridge to your left.

As you gain height aim for the crest which will take you SE over a slight rise and onto the summit.

It is worth visiting both tops (the western most is noted as the true summit) and then dropping slightly off to the SE to contour south round the hill’s edges, which give excellent views down to Hell’s Glen, and towards Lochgoilhead.

Below, the Tump Stob Liath, beckons but I have not included it on this walk.

From the summit’s steep edges initially head NW keeping the crest of the ridge to your right as you drop towards the col over 1km away.

You will start veering west after this and need to keep just above the heads of the streams that drop off the hill’s southern flanks.

Approaching the col you cross a rickety fence. Some meandering is now required to avoid the boggier bits; poles are handy to test with!

This flattish area leads to the steeper slopes of Cruach nan Capull ahead.

Aim straight for the eastern flanks where a break in the crags will allow for a few convenient zigzags.

It is very steep but with care it saves a long steep contour round to the north or south to reach easier slopes.

Reaching the first false summit it is best to nip over its north end then head SW along its edge to avoid quite a large bog.

This can then be crossed to reach the summit Trig less than 100m away. Lying just SW is a lonely rock which affords great views down Loch Fyne; a fine perch.

To descend follow the long north ridge NNE, skirting high above Coire No. After a kilometre you will be running parallel to a stream on your left.

Keep in line with this until you reach a fence. Cross the fence and follow the stream down for 250m to a felling track.

Turn right and follow this as it undulates back south into Coire No.

After 300m it briefly climbs steeply as it veers towards the new forestry track.

Join the main track and follow this round the head of the Coire where it will join your original route back to the start.

Safety in the Outdoors

The information is to be used as a guide and does not replace the use of map and compass. While every effort is made to ensure the route is accurate, please be aware that track and path closures can happen at any time. All walks are undertaken at your own risk. Please continue to adhere to current government guidelines, exercise responsibly and use appropriate clothing and equipment for your activity. Inform a contact about your route/whereabouts. Don’t forget your phone, snacks, drink, any medication/first aid supplies you may need and to check weather conditions. Please keep your dog under close control, especially around livestock and wildlife and follow the Scottish Outdoor Access Code.

PICS:

Looking towards the Arrochar Alps from Cruach nam Mult, with the Cobbler in the distance. no_a49HeathersTreks01_CruachnamMult

Loch Goil from the slopes of Cruach nam Mult. no_a49HeathersTreks02_ViewtoGoil

A map of the route. no_a49HeathersTreks04_map