Co-op defends Argyll and Bute pricing policy

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

It is central to many rural communities, but the Co-op has faced recent criticism of its pricing and stocking policy in Argyll.

What the Co-op does have in its favour is excellent local staff in these stores, but the cost and variety of goods has been questioned – something beyond the control of store staff.

Peter Bates, deputy convenor of Tarbert and Skipness Community Council, has taken up the cause after noticing substantial differences in the price among a variety of goods between Oban supermarkets and the Tarbert Co-op branch.

On November 9 he wrote on the ‘All Things Tarbert’ Facebook page: ‘The Co-op board and executive really need to have a hard think about their pricing policy, stocking policy and supply issues.

‘The price differences between shops in Oban and the Co-op was made startlingly aware to me on our last shopping trip:

‘Honeydew melon – Oban £0.95, Tarbert £1.80

Pineapple – Oban £0.75, Tarbert £1.25

Terry’s chocolate orange – Oban £0.99, Tarbert £3.50

Heinz Baked Beans (four pack) – Oban £2.50, Tarbert £3.00

‘Tarbert Co-op has destocked several items over the past year, but they are readily available on the Lochgilphead Co-op shelves. It is not ‘green’ to have to do a 29-mile car journey for essentials.

‘The Co-op also seems to be replacing many branded items with their own products which are nowhere near as good.’

He believes this policy is ‘pricing out rural living’, and continued: ‘It is particularly hard-hitting for those less mobile, non-car owners and the elderly.

‘Come on Co-op, a change needs to happen.’

His post attracted a big response – with people in other parts of Argyll and Bute supporting his views.

Mr Bates has since written directly to the Co-op, but emphasised: ‘The excellent hard-working management and staff at the Co-op in Tarbert are a big part of our community and are very helpful and kind. They have no control over pricing and stocking policy, which is decided by the board.’

Stressing that the supermarket operates a UK pricing policy, a Co-op spokesperson said: ‘Co-op is committed to serving and supporting its rural communities, conveniently, including areas where other retailers often do not trade due to the increased operational costs.

‘Like all retailers, Co-op has experienced some patchy disruption to the availability of some products, and it is working with suppliers to re-stock as quickly as possible.

‘Alongside well-known brands, Co-op’s award-winning own-brand products provide shoppers with choice – delivering quality and value, while also enabling customers and community causes to unlock additional value and benefits through its membership programme.’

Mr Bates added: ‘The Co-op bosses in Manchester need to realise that the Tarbert Co-op and others in rural locations are not convenience stores. These are often the only store for miles and are therefore lifeline stores.

‘If they do not understand this, then they do not understand the communities they are serving.’

Speaking on Wednesday this week, Mr Bates said he had received no reply from Co-op management.

He said ‘…apart from an automated receipt reply, I have heard nothing further. I intend to send the e-mails again.’

PIC:

Co-op acknowledged ‘patchy disruption to the availability of some products’ but said Argyll store pricing policy is the same as across the UK. 51_a30coopemptyshelves02

t04-co-op-logo-1no