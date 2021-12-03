Announcements -3rd December 2021

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

DEATHS

BARR – Alistair Glen Barr. Peacefully at the Kintyre Nursing Home on November 26, 2021, Father to Colin and Donald and much loved Grandpa of Kirsty, Thomas, Annabel, Mae, James and Grace.

BRODIE – Peacefully at Kintyre Care Home, Campbeltown, on November 24, 2021, Flora McKendrick in her 93rd year, dearly beloved wife of the late Malcolm, a much loved mum of Margaret, Elizabeth, Calum, Sandy and Dugald, also a loving and much loved granny, nana and great granny.

ELLIS – William John. Peacefully at Crosshouse Hospital, Kilmarnock, on November 21, 2021, after a long illness bravely borne, in his 72nd year. The youngest son of the late Ossie and Jean Ellis, formerly of Inverneill, Ardrishaig and Dalrigh, Ayrshire, loving brother of Charles, Elizabeth and Richard. Funeral to be arranged. Rest in Peace.

MACKINNON – On November 24, 2021, peacefully at The

Queen Elizabeth University Hospital Glasgow, Annamarie Cameron MacKinnon, aged 51 years, beloved daughter of the late Margaret and dear sister of Allan and John, a dearly loved aunt of Jacqueline, John, Kyle, Joanna and Frazer and a very dear friend and former work colleague of many. The Funeral service and interment was held at Achnabreac Cemetery on December 2. Loved and missed by all. For those wishing to make a donation in memory of Annamarie, can do it online to CoppaFeel www.coppafeel.org and Cancer Research UK

www.cancerresearchuk.org

McLARTY – On November 28, 2021, peacefully at home, Evelyn Grace McLarty, nee Sinclair, aged 71 years, dearly loved mother of Suzanne, dear Granny of Cerys and Evie, much loved sister of Charles and aunt of Gavin. Funeral service at Cardross Crematorium, on Tuesday, December 7 at 2-15pm to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Marie Curie Cancer Care. For those wishing to pay their respects, the cortege will leave from Evelyn’s home at 17 Easfield and proceed down School Road and Barmore Road on route to the Crematorium.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

CAMERON – Alan and family thank everyone for the many expressions of sympathy and support received after Val’s death. Special thanks to the doctors and staff of Mid Argyll Hospital, the Community Nursing Team, Ambulance staff and Argyll and Bute Social Care Team, all of whom have provided wonderful care for Val since 2018. Thank you Rev. Robert MacLeod for an uplifting service, Donald MacDonald Undertakers for their caring and professional services, Morna for beautiful flowers and Tayvallich Inn for welcome refreshment. Thank you to all who attended Val’s funeral service in Tayvallich Church and also at Carsaig Cemetery thereafter. Donations received in Val’s memory have amounted to over £700 to be split between the MS Centre, Lochgilphead and Glenaray Ward

CURTIS – We would like to thank everyone for their kind thoughts, sympathy cards and messages of support on the recent loss of our much loved mother (wife of the late Brian Curtis), nanna, great nana – Mary-Ann Curtis. Special thanks to ambulance staff at Ward 68 Queen Elizabeth Hospital, A&E Department Campbeltown Hospital, and the Royal Hotel Campbeltown. Thanks also to Rev. Carruthers for his comforting service; Morna for flowers; Harry Adair for piping, Stag Hotel for purvey, and to all who paid their respects in the street and at the cemetery. To Roddy, Fiona & Cammy, Donald MacDonald Funeral Directors, for their sensitive support to us all. The retiral collection raised £ 300 for the Stroke Ward, Queen Elizabeth Hospital & Cancer Research.

McNALLY – Ronnie and family would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind wishes, cards and expressions of sympathy received after the sad loss of Eileen. Grateful thanks to the doctors and nursing staff at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow in wards 4a and 4d. Special thanks to Joan and Tracey of the Peritoneal Dialysis unit for their support allowing us to carry out dialysis at home. Dr Norrie and staff at Campbeltown Hospital and all the Carers who looked after Eileen at home. Special thanks to Rev William Crossan, Campbeltown and Rev Iain Morrison, Cardross, both for their uplifting and personal services. Also to Katrina MacDonald for her beautiful music. Thank you to Kenneth, Rhys and staff for the support and professional handling of the funeral. To Argyll Bakeries and to Campbeltown Bowling Club for the use of the club. Also to everyone who attended the services in Campbeltown and Cardross and paid their respects on the streets to Eileen. This all meant so much and the family will be eternally grateful.

MEMORIAMS

CAMPBELL – Hugh, who passed away December 2, 2007.

Always in our thoughts.

Sadly missed.

– Ivor, Shauna, Robert and great-grandchildren.

FLOSS – Treasured memories of Wullie, loving husband, dad and grandad who died on December 8, 2020.

You have left our lives

But you will never leave our hearts.

– Love Eileen, Caroline, Tam and family.

LAY – In heartfelt and loving memory of James Frederick Lay (Jimmy) who died December 8, 2011.

He asked for so little

but gave so very much.

Much love from All the family xxxxxx

MARTIN – Precious memories of Marion, a much loved Mum and Granny who passed away on December 2, 1997.

Will love and miss you forever.

– Nichola, John, Kyra, Mathew & Blake xxxxx

STEWART – Inserted in loving memory of my dear grandmother, Agnes Mitchell McMillan, who died November 29, 1978.

A heart of gold stopped beating

Two willing hands lie still.

The one who did so much for me

Is resting at God’s will.

Remembering not just today but every day.

– Johnnie.