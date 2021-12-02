Red Star face Busby in league
After last weekend’s SAFL Division One tie away to Claremont was postponed, Lochgilphead Red Star this weekend face Busby at the Ropework park.
Star currently sit in the top half of the table, having played one or two games fewer than their rivals above them in what is shaping up to be a competitive league.
The match on Saturday December 4 starts at 2pm, and a good home support at the Ropework would be welcome.
A win for the Mid Argyll outfit would see them move up to third in the table.