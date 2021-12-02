Memories of Columba to illuminate Argyll

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Five locations across Argyll and Bute will be bathed in light next month to celebrate the anniversary of the birthday of Colmcille/St Columba.

Each site will be spectacularly lit by projections featuring the work of artists at 7pm on December 7.

Eleven artists have received funding from Duais Dìleab Chaluim Chille/The Colmcille Legacy Award, a national scheme hosted by the Culture, Heritage and Arts Assembly (CHARTS) in partnership with Bòrd na Gàidhlig and Argyll and Bute Council, to commemorate the life and cultural legacy of St Colmcille as part of the Year of Colmcille, 1500.

Illuminations will highlight the creations, showing through the artwork legacy of Colmcille.

‘Illuminations’ will project artwork near the Egg Shed, Ardrishaig; in the gardens of Hermitage Park, Helensburgh; on to McCaig’s Tower, Oban; The Queen’s Hall, Dunoon; and at a site still to be revealed on the Isle of Bute.

The project marks the birth date of St Colmcille on December 7 in 521 AD and celebrates the artistic achievements of all of those supported by the The Colmcille Legacy Award.

In June this year McCaig’s Tower was lit up by projections featuring Colmcille Legacy Award artists.

Illuminations will expand this to show the works for the first time at five locations across the region.

Although a huge logistical challenge for the organisers, they hope audiences who don’t traditionally visit art galleries will be able to enjoy the artwork created.

Colmcille 1500 promotes the heritage of St Colmcille, whose abbey linked Ireland and Scotland.

The year provided an opportunity to promote the Gaelic languages of Ireland and Scotland.

As part of Illuminations, artists also based in Northern Ireland will be holding events on the evening of December 7.

Jo McLean, chair of CHARTS, said: ‘The Colmcille Legacy Award Scheme, in partnership with Bòrd na Gàidhlig and the council, has produced tremendous results and we are delighted to be able to highlight the achievements of Gaelic artists and Gaelic partnerships through Illuminations alongside Colmcille 1500 participants in Northern Ireland.’

Leader of Argyll and Bute Council Councillor Robin Currie said: ‘Gaelic is fundamental in the history of Argyll and Bute and we are committed to promoting it and the many notable St Columba Trail sites in the area.

‘It’s fantastic to see so many Gaelic artists represented through the Colmcille Legacy Award.’

An online showcase featuring full details about all of the The Colmcille Legacy Award award winners is available at the www.chartsargyllandisles.org/showcase webpage.