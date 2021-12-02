Health chief apologises for Covid jab errors

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

The interim chief officer for Argyll and Bute’s Health and Social Care Partnership has apologised for administrative mistakes made during the Covid-19 booster vaccine programme.

Fiona Davies, who has led the partnership (HSCP) on an interim basis since Joanna MacDonald moved on earlier this year, admitted ‘a considerable number’ of communication errors had been made.

However, she also expressed hope that the groups identified for a booster vaccine will have received it by the end of 2021.

She also paid tribute to the hard-working staff who have delivered booster and flu vaccines over the last few weeks.

The details feature in a report which went before the HSCP’s integration joint board (IJB) at its virtual meeting on Wednesday November 24.

Ms Davies said: ‘I would like to acknowledge that whilst a huge effort has been under way to ensure that all our population required to have Covid-19 vaccinations through the autumn, a considerable number of errors in communication of available clinics and appointment letters have occurred.

‘I would like to apologise for the uncertainty, anxiety and inconvenience that this has caused.

‘Lessons have been learnt as we have been progressing and changes to appointment booking has been made. I hope this will bring an improved experience to our communities.

‘At the time of writing we are scheduled to complete the tranches identified for vaccine this season by the end of December and we await JCVI guidance beyond that point.

‘I would like to thank everyone who is involved in the vaccination programme work in delivering the boosters across Argyll and Bute.

‘I would also like to add my thanks to our GP colleagues who have been delivering the flu vaccines to our population.’

Ms Davies also hailed the launch of the community link worker (CLW) service in Argyll and Bute, regarded as a key element in the modernisation of primary care services.

She added: ‘CLWs recognise that social issues such as debt, relationships, employment and loneliness can affect people’s health and wellbeing and will connect people to sources of support or resources within their community.

‘This service will make a significant contribution to improving people’s health and wellbeing and is part of an expansion of services delivered within GP practices and people can be referred to the service via their GP.’