Good causes get Inveraray Co-op cash
Three local good causes benefited from customer fundraising at Inveraray Co-op.
The total raised in the latest round of local fundraising came to a whopping £7,657.85.
Lochgoil Community Trust will use its money for outdoor covered seating at its newly-created meeting place and gardens for the community.
Helped by its share, Inveraray charity First Aid 4 Gambia distributed hand sanitiser to households, ran first aid courses, installed a defibrillator in the primary school and is now looking to install another in the village.
Ardroy outdoor education centre in Lochgoilhead is using the funds for an outdoor seating area.
Martin Islip of Inveraray Co-op said: ‘Thanks to Lucy Hennessy, Co-op pioneer, for her hard work and to all customers using their member cards in the store.’