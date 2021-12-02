Girls’ rugby alive and well in Argyll

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Around 70 girls from all over Argyll gathered at a dry but chilly Lochgilphead Joint Campus for the first Argyll Girls Rugby Development Day.

Young players from Oban High School, Tobermory High School and Lochgilphead Joint Campus played with energy and commitment under the guidance of regional rugby development officer Andrew Johnston and coaches from around the region.

As the sounds of Skipinnish drifted across the pitch from a speaker in the corner, the skills on show certainly left the players feeling ‘Alive’ and ‘Walking on the Waves’, in the words of the Celtic music giants.

Under-14 and under-16 teams took the field, with many of the girls taking part in their first game.

Coaches and spectators alike were impressed with the skill and tackling ability on show.

The chill was kept at bay with the help of hot chocolate, served by Lochgilphead S5 pupils Finlay Kerr and Ruan McKellar.

Andrew Johnston said: ‘It was also great to see so many former mini players getting back into it.

‘I hope this was the first tournament of many, and that we can replicate the format for the boys as well now.’