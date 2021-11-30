Plenty of performances for Loch Fyne Pipe Band

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

The talents of the Loch Fyne pipe band have been enjoyed throughout Mid Argyll in recent weeks with the band supporting a variety of community events.

On Remembrance Sunday, the band played at the service on November 14 at Skipness Church and then made their way to Clachan where they played for the event at Kilcalmonell Church.

A wreath was laid at each of these locations and also at Tarbert.

On November 20 the band was presented with a cheque from Tarbert Co-op as part of the Co-op Community Fund programme.

Prior to the presentation band members gave an impromptu performance across from the store.

Spokesperson for the band Brian Hastings said: ‘We would like to thank the Co-op and everyone who chose us as their cause.’

The pipe band’s next local performance will be at The Gather on December 4 for the Christmas Fair.