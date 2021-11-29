Your Pictures – November 26, 2021
Shepherd Iain Shaw sent us this week’s photograph.
Taken on Wednesday November 17 while gathering sheep on the hills near Ardfern to go to the tup, it shows the low-lying land at the head of Loch Craignish in the distance enjoying a glimpse of sunshine.
Also in the photograph are Iain’s keen-as-mustard working collies on the quad bike – the younger dog Jill is eagerly sitting up, lugs cocked, but the more experienced Whisp is sitting down waiting to be called into action.
