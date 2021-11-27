Traffic back on A83 at the Rest after earlier rockfall
Road traffic has been moved back to the main A83 after being diverted to the old military road detour for a period following a rockfall witnessed above the Rest and be Thankful on Saturday November 27.
A statement from trunk road management firm BEAR Scotland on Saturday afternoon read: ‘Hillside inspections have now been completed and the team are satisfied that the A83 may now be re-opened under traffic signal control.
‘Our teams remain on site to monitor the condition of the hillside and to construct a new roadside catch-pit.
‘Further updates will be issued in the coming days should hillside conditions prompt a change to traffic operation.’
Travel information is available from Traffic Scotland on www.trafficscotland.org, Twitter at @trafficscotland or the new mobile site my.trafficscotland.org.