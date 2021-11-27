News from the districts – November 26, 2021

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Kintyre

Kintyre is branching out into a new kind of green energy.

Machrihanish Airbase Community Company (MACC) has secured £181,170 of funding through the UK Government’s UK Community Renewal Fund which will be used for its Hydrogen Futures Project.

This builds on previous work done on the development of hydrogen production and supply from the former RAF Airbase.

‘It is great news for MACC to have secured this funding,’ said MACC chairman Cameron McNair.

‘Sustainability is at the core of the MACC purposes and the possible opportunities that hydrogen offers communities is very exciting.

‘This project will allow MACC to make significant strides towards realising those opportunities.’

Green hydrogen can be used in areas where electrification can’t or won’t reach, like heavy transport and high temperature industrial processes.

The Hydrogen Futures Project will investigate potential consumer markets for green hydrogen in the Argyll and Bute region and how to implement the production and distribution of green hydrogen on the MACC site.

ScottishPower, with a number of onshore wind farms in Argyll and Bute, will partner MACC on the project.

The news came as plans for a battery storage facility near Carradale were discussed by Argyll and Bute Council’s planning, protective services and licensing committee last week.

Battery storage systems enable energy from renewables like solar and wind to be stored and then released when customers need power most.

Intelligent Land Investments Group submitted a pre-application notice to Argyll and Bute Council for a site south of Auchnasavil Farm.

The applicant has indicated that it intends to launch a project website and hold a public consultation event in Carradale Village Hall to keep the community up-to-date with the plans.

A council planning officer said that no formal planning application can be lodged until December 24 at the earliest, 12 weeks after the pre-application notice was submitted.

Isle of Bute

Volunteers are being sought on Bute to take part in a new project which aims to further strengthen links between the local community and recent arrivals – ‘new Scots’ – to the island.

The project, named Sawa (Syrian Arabic for ‘together’), will enable new Scots to develop language skills and give islanders the opportunity to get to know them better by working in partnership and sharing experiences.

As part of the project, the Mount Stuart Trust has offered new Scots the chance to volunteer at the trust and support the staff team doing a range of things including work in the gardens, house, holiday accommodation and cafe.

Argyll College is also offering vocational qualifications in horticultural and preparation for employment skills, while liveArgyll is providing tailored sport and leisure opportunities.

Volunteer mentors will have the opportunity to support the new Scots and accompany them at one or some of these opportunities.

The project has received funding of £98,872 from the Scottish Government and will build on the successful Sharing Lives Sharing Language mentoring project that was previously funded by the Scottish Refugee Council.

Argyll and Bute Council leader Councillor Robin Currie said: ‘The Island of Bute has welcomed new Scots with open arms and this funding announcement will enable them to continue to build on this and strengthen relationships within the community.

‘This will be a positive experience for everyone and I would urge people to get involved.’

Islay

Work on Scottish Water’s £3 million water network improvement project in Bowmore started earlier this week.

Nearly four miles of water mains on streets across the town will be replaced over the next 18 months.

Georgina Reid, Scottish Water’s corporate affairs manager for the west said: ‘We are delighted to be starting what is a hugely significant investment for Islay.

‘Much of the existing network is old and prone to frequent bursts which cause distress, inconvenience and understandable annoyance.

‘This investment will ensure we continue to deliver a reliable source of fresh, clean water to our customers and to the many visitors to the island.

The vital project to replace ageing infrastructure will be delivered in phases by contractor McFadyens (Campbeltown) Ltd.

Traffic management, agreed in liaison with Argyll and Bute Council, may include temporary traffic lights and will be in place as required as the works progress across the town.

Ms Reid added: ‘We are a little later starting than originally planned due to the logistical challenges of an island community.

‘Inevitably, there will be some disruption but, as always, we will do all that we can to keep it to a minimum.

‘We would like to thank customers and road users for their patience and understanding.’