Co-op customers benefit good causes

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Christmas came early for good causes as the Co-op handed out local Community Fund cash.

On Saturday November 20 in Lochgilphead, £27,577 donated by customers was given to MS Centre Argyll (£10,079), Mid Argyll Youth Development Services (£9,091) and Mid Argyll Pipe Band (£8407).

The total amount awarded across the local area since the fund began in 2016 is now £150,460.

Lochgilphead store manager Mark Crawford said: ‘The causes are nominated by the public and it’s an incredible amount of money, particularly given the kind of year it’s been.’

Community cash was also handed out to many other deserving causes at Co-op stores around the region.

PIC

Maggie Dodd of MS Centre Argyll accepts the cheque from Mark Crawford. 51_Co_opCharity03

Mark Crawford presents the donation to Michaela Bruce, Karen Poppleton and Ruby Cook of Mid Argyll Youth Development Services. 51_Co_opCharity04

Representing Mid Argyll Pipe Band, Rod Buchanan received the cheque from Mark Crawford. 51_Co_opCharity05

Pipers from Mid Argyll Pipe Band entertained customers as the community cash was presented. 51_Co_opCharity06