Christmas cakes and crafts for seniors
A fantastic turnout of people enjoyed Inveraray Senior Citizens Club’s Christmas Fayre.
Held on Saturday November 20, there was a tombola along with Christmas crafts and gifts, jams and chutneys and home baking which were snapped up in no time as always.
The club would like to thank everyone for their donations, support and for going along.
Their generosity was outstanding and funds raised will go a long way to help running the Inveraray Senior Citizens Club and the upkeep of the Nicoll Hall.
In a new move for Inveraray Senior Citizens Club, it now has its own Facebook page.