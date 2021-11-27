Argyllshire Advertiser leader column – November 26, 2021

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Better teaching?

It is interesting to note that Scotland’s major teachers’ union is against the council’s plans to create school clusters, incorporating a number of schools under a single headteacher.

Union members are reported to have concerns over the removal of local leadership, believing that rather than enhancing performance it could damage educational delivery, quality and equity.

Remote control rarely works as well in practise as it appears in theory. At a time when it is imperative to increase the number of young people living in Argyll and Bute, will this improve our chances?

Many parents are vehemently opposed to it, with some believing this will pave the way for the closure of rural schools to make way for centralised ‘super-campuses’.

It might save money short-term, but it will surely do little for community identity and local teaching – and in the long term runs the risk of making our places less attractive to families.

A lighter note

Hats off to the volunteers doing their bit to bring Christmas lights, trees and creels to Mid Argyll and Tarbert.

Now the council has divested responsibility, the efforts of local companies and individuals is much appreciated.