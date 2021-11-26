Union opposes ‘cost-cutting’ Argyll schools plan

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

By Fiona Ross

Scotland’s largest teaching union is campaigning against a major shake-up of education in Argyll and Bute.

The EIS union this week urged the public to sign its petition against proposals to drastically cut the number of head teachers across the region, stating that its members have significant concerns about the plans.

The petition refers to Argyll and Bute Council’s Education Change programme which would create clusters of schools to create ‘virtual campuses’ led by an executive head teacher rather than individual heads.

The EIS campaign states: ‘This change seeks to establish school clusters with executive head posts which would decrease the current number of head teachers from 84 to around 14.

‘There is significant member concern about how this will affect schools, teachers and pupils.

‘The EIS believes that school leadership is critical and every school and its community should have a head teacher in post.

‘Our starting point should always be to locate leadership as close as possible to practitioner practice.

‘We believe these changes are simply a cost-cutting exercise that will not empower schools and support attainment, but rather will damage educational delivery, quality and equity in Argyll and Bute.’

On Monday Argyll and Bute Council’s policy lead for education, Councillor Yvonne McNeilly, told the Argyllshire Advertiser: ‘We know our communities are passionate about all aspects of education.

‘So am I, and that’s why I welcome the interest that people are showing in our proposals.

‘We want to hear what people think and we are engaging with our school communities, including local and branch trades unions representatives.

‘I encourage people to take part in the ongoing engagement exercise and share their thoughts with us – we want to hear from them and make sure their views are heard and included.’

Councillor Anne Horn, children’s champion for Mid Argyll, Kintyre and the Islands, said: ‘I appreciate the concerns raised as it appears that the onus is on parent councils to meet with parents and carers to discuss the proposal when some parent councils don’t feel well enough informed to lead the discussion and provide robust explanation.’

After being contacted by Kintyre and the Islands councillor Alastair Redman about the public’s concerns, council business improvement manager Morag Brown replied: ‘The vision of the change is to build capacity in our school leadership to give leaders the time they need to focus on continuous school improvement; to increase the appeal of leadership roles; to build a structure for schools to collaborate and share resources more readily, improving equity of provision; to provide the best schools we can for the children in Argyll and Bute.’

Mid Argyll councillor Douglas Philand called for people to get in touch, saying: ‘Given the proposals that have been put forward it is important for elected members to hear the views of the community.

‘I would urge those who are unhappy with the proposals to contact me and other elected members in order that we can then put their views forward when decisions are being made.’

Deputy policy lead for education Councillor Kieron Green also called for communities to make their views heard regarding the restructuring plans.

He said: ‘As a council we are committed to ensuring that pupils across Argyll and Bute have access to high quality education delivered locally.

‘Confirming that we have the best possible leadership structures in place for our schools is an important part of that, and I look forward to seeing the results of the consultation taking place prior to any decisions being taken on the way forward.’

Business improvement manager Morag Brown added: ‘Feedback from all stakeholders will shape the final proposals before they are put to the community services committee. If approved, then local consultation would be undertaken to help determine specific school collectives.’

Parent councils throughout Argyll and Bute are expected to receive consultation packs on January 29, while unions have been invited to make representation on November 29 and 30.