Police report – November 26, 2021
Traffic offences and abusive behaviour
At midnight on Saturday November 20 police responded to a report of a vehicle allegedly being driven in an erratic manner on Pier Road, Tarbert. Police attended, a motorist was stopped and a 62-year-old woman was identified as the driver. The woman thereafter refused to provide a specimen for the roadside breath test and was arrested. While at Lochgilphead police station the woman acted in a threatening and abusive manner towards police officers. She was charged with the offences and released from custody on an undertaking to appear at Campbeltown Sheriff Court.
Possession of drugs
In Tarbert on Friday November 19 police had cause to stop and search a 49-year-old man for a drugs at 11.40pm. He was found to be in possession of a quantity of herbal cannabis and was issued with a recorded police warning.
Speeding on A83
While carrying out a static speed check on the A83 at Glenbarr around 10.30am on Wednesday November 17, police officers observed a vehicle exceeding the speed limit. The vehicle was stopped and a man aged 21 charged with the offence. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.