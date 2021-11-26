Mid Argyll’s festival of cycling fun

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

The humble bicycle was centre stage in Ardrishaig last weekend for the Mid Argyll Bicycle Festival.

Dreich weather in the hours leading up to the 10am launch on Saturday November 20, may have contributed to it being something of a slow burner, but by 11am people and bikes thronged Pier Square in sunshine between showers.

Bikes of all kinds were on show – from conventional road bikes and mountain bikes to e-cargo and e-trikes. There were even bicicles without pedals for tots, known as balance bikes and aimed at teaching the balance needed to ride a bike.

Organised by the Ardrishaig Bothy cycling centre, in partnership with Argyll and the Isles Coast and Countryside Trust (ACT), the day included bike maintenance tutorials by ACT project officer Jamie Joyce, ably assisted by trainee Harry Turner.

Throughout the day Ardrishaig Bothy project co-ordinator Joanne Clark was on hand to offer any help.

A guided family bike run to Cairnbaan along the canal bank proved popular, and there was even the chance to sample quality locally-made produce as Laurie Mill from Knapdale Artisan Bread came along to give out free samples using the e-cargo bike he uses to make deliveries around Argyll.

PICS:

Jamie Joyce offers some advice and assistence to a bike owner at the festival. 51_a48BikeFestival02

While older generations talked about bikes, young Alexander Cunningham was having great fun riding his. 51_a48BikeFestival06

All set for the led bike ride to Cairnbaan. 51_a48BikeFestival10