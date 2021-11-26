Author draws the Cairndow crowds

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Fans of all ages were able to meet and talk books with author James Robertson when he visited Cairndow.

A children’s event on Saturday November 20 saw 35 children and 32 adults visit The Fyne Den at the foot of Glen Fyne to hear readings from his books for youngsters written in Scots – but such was the demand it could have been filled three times over.

The event, organised by Cairndow Village Hall committee and funded by the Scottish Book Trust, concluded with an evening book signing and discussion at Cairndow Village Hall.

The well-attended evening included James reading from his new novel News of the Dead and discussing his life and career with host Alan Boyter.

One attendee from Strachur said: ‘For me this was one of the most stimulating events I have ever been to round here. It was beautifully hosted and structured, not to mention catered by amazing food!

‘James Robertson proved an engaging and erudite speaker who seemed prepared to give 150 per cent and has a very engaging manner. I felt very fortunate to participate especially being so close to home. I hope there are more such events.’