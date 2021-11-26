Announcements – November 26, 2021

ENGAGEMENTS

TAYLOR – McLEAN – The families are delighted to announce the engagement of Amy Taylor, Southend, and David McLean, Langbank, on November 16, 2021.

DEATHS

CAMERON – Peacefully at her home on November 17, 2021, after an illness borne with great dignity and courage, Valerie (Val) Cameron, aged 80 years, Tayvallich and formerly of Bellanoch. Former proprietor of The Square Peg, Lochgilphead. Dearly loved and loving wife of Alan Cameron; much loved mother of Paul and Suzi. Cherished mother- in -law of Fergus. Adored Granny of Daniel, Samuel and the late Hannah. An esteemed and valued friend to many. A private family service was held in Tayvallich Parish Church on Thursday November 25, 2021, followed by interment at Carsaig Cemetery. Donations may be made in Val’s memory directly to the MS Centre Lochgilphead and Glenaray Ward, Mid Argyll Hospital, or via Donald MacDonald Funeral Directors.

CLEMENTS – Peacefully at Isle View Nursing Home, Aultbea on November 19, 2021, Margaret Helen (nee Robertson), formerly of Muasdale, loving wife of the late Sidney (Clem), loving mother of Adrian and Penny and a loving grandmother and great grandmother. Private cremation at Inverness on December 2, family flowers only. Donations to British Heart Foundation.

CURTIS – Peacefully on the November 22, 2021, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Glasgow, after a short illness borne bravely, Mary Ann Curtis, nee MacGregor, in her 78th year, of 47 Glenfyne Park, Ardrishaig, loving wife of the late Charles Brian Curtis. Devoted Mother, Nana, Great Nana, Sister, Sister in Law and Mother In Law. A dear neighbour and good friend to many. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her. A private family service will take place in Ardrishaig Parish Church on Friday November 26, 2021. Additional mourners are welcome to join with the family at Achnabreac Cemetery or as the funeral cortege leaves Ardrishaig Church at approx. 12.30/12.45pm. Bright Colours preferred.

McCALLUM – Peacefully at home, 29 Lorne Campbell Court, Campbeltown, on the November 12, 2021, Margaret nee McTaggart, in her 89th year, formerly of Meadows Avenue, Campbeltown, dearly beloved wife of the late Archibald McCallum, much loved mum of Johnny, Elizabeth, Patsy, Jimmy and Dougie and a loving and much loved granny and great-granny.

McCORMICK – On November 18, 2021, peacefully at Ardnahein Care Home Dunoon, Mary Frances (Fay) McCormick, nee Snowden, formerly of Whitehouse, in her 87th year, beloved wife of the late Peter McCormick and much loved mother of William, Peter and Patricia and dear grandmother of two and great grandmother of seven. A graveside service will take place at Clachan Cemetery on Monday November 29, at 12noon, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Flowers welcome. For those wishing to pay their respects, the cortege will come through Clachan Village at 11-45am.

McCULLOCH – (née Reid), Martha (Pat), Whitecross. Passed away peacefully at Strathcarron Hospice on Sunday, November 14, 2021. Pat, much adored wife to Iain, loving mum to Lorne, special sister to Joanne and Sheena and amazing auntie to Emma, Oliver and Alasdair. Funeral service to be held at Falkirk Crematorium on Friday, November 26 at 15:15 to which all are welcome. No flowers please. Donations if desired in aid of Strathcarron Hospice can be made via justgiving.

McLACHLAN – Peacefully at the Kintyre Care Home, Campbeltown, on November 19, 2021, Helen Millar Rankin (Ella) in her 85th year, formerly of Erinville, Dell Road, Campbeltown, dearly beloved wife of the late John McLachlan, much loved mum of Anne, John and Gavin, a loving mother-in-law and a beloved granny of Gavin, Ryan, Scot, Megan and Fraser. Ella’s funeral will take place on Tuesday November 30, 2021 at 1.00pm in the Lorne and Lowland Parish Church. The cortege will leave the Church at 1.30 p.m. We will travel up Longrow, Aqualibrium Avenue and round the Cross on our way to Kilkerran Cemetery. Anyone wishing to pay their last respects to Ella may do so along our route. Alternatively you may attend the service in the church or at Kilkerran Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

NASH – Suddenly at home 19 Park Terrace, Campbeltown, on November 18, 2021, Paul Nash, in his 58th year, dearly beloved son of Ted and the late Anne Nash, much loved brother of Julie, Andrew, David and Antony and much loved uncle. Paul’s funeral will take place jointly with his mum Anne’s on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at 1.00pm in the Lorne and Lowland Parish Church. The cortege will leave the family home at 12 noon on Wednesday November 24, 2021. We will travel through Machrihanish village on our way to the Lorne and Lowland Parish Church. Anyone is welcome to attend the service in the Church, Alternatively you may pay your last respects to Paul and Anne along our route. A private cremation will take place at a later date. Family flowers only please.

STEWART – Peacefully at home, 7 Ramsay Place, Campbeltown, on November 18, 2021, Agnes Stewart nee Mitchell, in her 85th year, dearly beloved wife of the late Allister, forever loved mum of Agnes, very special gran of Kirsten, respected mother-in-law of Iain and a loving aunt. A Celebration of Agnes’s life will take place in the Highland Parish Church on Friday, November 26, at 1.00 p.m. Thereafter to Kilkerran Cemetery. The cortege will leave the Church at 1.30 p.m. We will travel along Argyll Street, down Main Street the Cross on our way to Kilkerran Cemetery. Anyone is welcome to attend the Service in the Church alternatively you may pay your last respects to Agnes along our route.

WARD – Suddenly but peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow, on November 21, 2021, Angus McDonald Ward, in his 60th year, Rockfield Farm, Campbeltown, much loved son of Jane (Sheena) and the late Rodney Ward, loving brother of Fiona and Alastair, respected brother-in-law of John, an adored uncle of Connor and Caleb and a loving nephew of Anne. Angus’s funeral will take place on Saturday November 27 at 11.00 am in the Highland Parish Church. The cortege will leave the church at 11:30 am. We will travel along Argyll Street down Main Street and round the Cross on our way to Kilkerran Cemetery. Anyone is welcome to attend the Service at the Highland Parish Church, alternatively you may pay your last respects to Angus along our route.

acknowledgements

GRAY The Family would like to thank all who attended the funeral of our late Mum, Waltraut Gertrud Gray, to David Carruthers for the beautiful service, to Fiona and Cameron and all at Donald MacDonald Funeral Directors who have been so kind, supportive and professional in all, here at Ardrishaig service and at the Interment at Fodderty Strathpeffer. Thank you also to all the staff and friends at Caledonia Court who enriched Mam’s life over her time there, Bel and Jim, Violet, Anne and Dee, Shirley and Mary, Fiona and friends at Thursday Card nights, Maggie and Liz, Dochas. Special thanks to Anne MacGilp for her support and love over many years. Thanks to Billy Johnstone, Kathleen MacKay and Kirstie Miles, Social Care Department. Thanks also to all the staff at Ardfenaig for their kindness, love and support over last three years. Thanks to Robert and Jane at the Dental Unit at Lochgilphead Hospital for all the wonderful work and kindness to Mam especially in her final year. To Professor McCaul and his wonderful team at Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Glasgow for all their kindness and support and to our local Doctors, Nurses, District Nurses who all helped and cared for Mam over the many years she was able to enjoy here in Argyll.

Now At Peace.

IN MEMORIAMS

ANDERSON – Isobel passed away on November 24, 2016.

A special word to say thank you for the happy times we shared from day to day.

Much loved sister of Angus and Margaret.

MACLEOD – Treasured memories of Murdo, who died November 29, 2017. Loved and missed every day.

Jane and family.