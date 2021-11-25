Twinkle twinkle Christmas lights

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

After council funding for community Christmas lights faded away in recent years, the slack has been picked up by volunteers, including many contributions from commercial firms.

Lochgilphead

Over the past two weekends volunteers from MacLeod Construction and Midton worked to repair and put up the Christmas lights for Lochgilphead and Ardrishaig.

The Lochgilphead Christmas tree is going up and it’s beginning to look a little like Christmas.

More next week on plans for Lochgilphead’s Christmas future.

Ardrishaig

The community Christmas tree has arrived in Ardrishaig and the lights were checked by a team led by Stevie McCormick of MacLeods. Volunteers are lined up to erect the tree, supplied by RDS Forestry of Tarbert.

Adding to the festive feel, a smaller tree and decorations have been donated for the newly-refurbished Ardrishaig Public Hall following a Facebook appeal by Jeanette Laughton

In a great community effort, boxes placed in John Law and McColls shops were filled in no time and the wee tree is set to be decorated on December 4.

Inveraray

The Inveraray Christmas lights switch-on will be on Saturday December 4 at 5pm.

Santa is booked for a marquee at the pier and local singers Abi Cuthbert and Jackie Kerr will entertain with Christmas songs. And you might try a winter warmer thanks to Strathleven distillery.

The tradition of Inveraray’s annual Unsung Hero award is open for nominations, either by messaging Inveraray Community Council’s Facebook page or directly to a community council member.

The community council is also running competitions for the best Christmas window display and best house/garden display.

Tarbert

Tarbert will have its grand Christmas lights switch-on at 6.30pm on Friday November 26. Again this year the creel Christmas tree will light up Harbour Street.

Everyone is invited to gather at the tree with lanterns and torches for a socially distanced community switch-on, and takeaways will be open especially.

And there’s more. Rising Kintyre trad stars Rhuvaal will be playing at Tarbert Village Hall – with TJ Mac supporting – from 7.30pm after the Christmas lights have been switched on.

And look out for a jolly man in a red suit touring around the village.